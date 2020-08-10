1/2
Margaret Provost
Margaret M. Provost, 90

Southbridge - Margaret S. (McMahon) Provost, 90, of Christopher Heights, Webster, formerly of Southbridge, died Saturday August 8th, 2020 in the Jewish Healthcare Center of Worcester, after a short illness.

She was the loving wife of Richard H. Provost, who predeceased her in 2013. She was also predeceased by her son, Thomas J. Bousquet. She leaves her daughter, Paula M. Bousquet and her partner, William Bugai, of Durham, CT; her son, David R. Bousquet of Bethlehem, PA; sisters, Catherine Svedberg and Patricia McMahon, both of Southbridge; and sisters-in-law, Shirley McMahon of Sun City Center, FL, and Amber McMahon of Woodbridge, VA; as well as a step-daughter, Judy Donley of Parkman, WY, and step-sons, Richard W. Provost of Aurora, CO, and John C. Provost of Worcester. She also leaves her grandchildren, Brian Gadoury and his partner, Tammy Smith; Cassandra Bousquet; and Miles Bousquet; as well as numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Born in Worcester, the daughter of Harry J. and Margaret (Maguire) McMahon, Margaret grew up in Southbridge and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1947 and from Saint Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She worked as a registered nurse for Harrington Memorial Hospital for 30 years and later for the Monson Developmental Center. She was a communicant of St. Hedwig's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish. She was a member of the St. Christopher's Women's Club and served on the St. Christopher's Renovation Fund Committee and the St. Christopher's Parish Finance Committee and Maintenance Committee. She also taught CCD at St. Anne's Parish. She loved books, quilts, and gardening; instilling in her children the love of reading and of gardening.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 14 at Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main Street, Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of her favorite charities, Abby's House of Worcester or Heifer International (www.heifer.org).

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
