Margaret Robbins

Margaret A. Robbins, 93
Worcester/New York - Margaret Ann Robbins departed this life on April 20, 2020 at Flushing Hospital in Flushing, New York. She was 93. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 27, 1927 to George and Emily Louise Robbins, she attended Worcester elementary schools and graduated from North High School. Margaret Ann attended Spellman College in Atlanta, Georgia where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1949 then furthered her education at Simmons Graduate School of Library and Information Science in Boston, Massachusetts where she received her Master of Library Science in 1950.
Employed by the New York Public Library as a Librarian; Children's Specialist in 1950, she worked for 35 years until her retirement. Margaret Ann was active in her community in Harlem in New York City with the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolence New York Support Group, Black Librarians Caucus, and the Schomberg Center. She also traveled extensively to Europe, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean.
Margaret Ann is predeceased by her parents and siblings; Alfred F. Robbins (Joyce) of Worcester, Ronald M. Robbins of Worcester, George Robbins Jr. (Barbara) of Worcester and Janice M. Tarlton (John) of Topeka, KS. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; nieces Jennifer Tarlton of Mount Vernon, New York and Brenda Rice (Michael) of Tallahassee, Florida, a nephew George Robbins III of Lawrenceville, Georgia, a grandnephew Kristopher Rice of Tallahassee, Florida, and two cousins Adrienne Powell and Melvin Kennedy. A graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery on October 9th at 11:00 AM. in Section 109. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
. The service will be live streamed at the time of service on the funeral home website MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL is assisting the family.