1/
Margaret Robbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Robbins, 93

Worcester/New York - Margaret Ann Robbins departed this life on April 20, 2020 at Flushing Hospital in Flushing, New York. She was 93. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 27, 1927 to George and Emily Louise Robbins, she attended Worcester elementary schools and graduated from North High School. Margaret Ann attended Spellman College in Atlanta, Georgia where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1949 then furthered her education at Simmons Graduate School of Library and Information Science in Boston, Massachusetts where she received her Master of Library Science in 1950.

Employed by the New York Public Library as a Librarian; Children's Specialist in 1950, she worked for 35 years until her retirement. Margaret Ann was active in her community in Harlem in New York City with the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolence New York Support Group, Black Librarians Caucus, and the Schomberg Center. She also traveled extensively to Europe, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean.

Margaret Ann is predeceased by her parents and siblings; Alfred F. Robbins (Joyce) of Worcester, Ronald M. Robbins of Worcester, George Robbins Jr. (Barbara) of Worcester and Janice M. Tarlton (John) of Topeka, KS. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; nieces Jennifer Tarlton of Mount Vernon, New York and Brenda Rice (Michael) of Tallahassee, Florida, a nephew George Robbins III of Lawrenceville, Georgia, a grandnephew Kristopher Rice of Tallahassee, Florida, and two cousins Adrienne Powell and Melvin Kennedy. A graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery on October 9th at 11:00 AM. in Section 109. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com. The service will be live streamed at the time of service on the funeral home website MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL is assisting the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved