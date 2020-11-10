Margaret M. Shaughnessy, 76
Worcester - Margaret M. (Falco) Shaughnessy, 76, of Worcester passed away, with her daughters at her bedside, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Margaret is survived by her loving daughters, Beth A. Shaughnessy-Caricchio of Webster, and Mindy J. Shaughnessy of Dudley; four grandchildren, Tori Assad, Josie Assad, Jacob Oliveras, and Arianna Caricchio; a great grand-daughter, Remi Jo Jenkins; a brother, John Falco of Connecticut; a sister, Lois Belanger of Charlton; nieces and nephews. Margaret was pre-deceased by a brother, Terence Falco. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Joseph J. and Elizabeth (McKenna) Falco, and has lived here all her life. She graduated from North Brookfield High School.
Margaret worked as a case manager for over twenty-five years at Westborough State Hospital, before retiring in 2010. She was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church and cherished times with family. Margaret planned and organized a yearly family vacation to Maine; it brought her great joy in knowing they would all be together.
Margaret enjoyed crafting and could often be found making stained glass, scrap booking, quilting, and tending to her gardens; all this in between her work and loving her family. She will be remembered as a kind and loving person with a beautiful soul.
Margaret's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Dr. Karl Fabian Uy, for his constant care and concern for her throughout her illness. They also thank her nurse from VNA, Mindy Brick-Mahan, who visited daily for six years, and became a part of her family.
Memorial Calling Hours for Margaret will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; followed by a procession to a 12 Noon Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
*Social Distancing and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The American Lung Cancer Foundation of America, by visiting www.lcfamerica.org
There is an online register for messages and condolences