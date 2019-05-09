|
Margaret (Kneeland/Debarge) Silva, 72
STERLING, MA/ FREMONT, NH - Margaret (Kneeland/Debarge) Silva, age 72, died on March 11, 2019 after a long illness.
Maggie will be greatly missed by her husband of 23 years, Ron Silva; her daughters, Klooie Debarge and Karen Roesch and her husband, Norbert; her grandson, Zakkary Debarge; her granddaughter, Sydney Roesch; her siblings, Marjorie Lilla, Betty Lou Kush, Bob Kneeland, John Kneeland, Elaine Martel, Everett Kneeland, Jr. and Philip Kneeland; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Everett and Frances Kneeland; her sister, Jean Adams; and Maggie's former husband, Larry Debarge.
Maggie was born and raised in Sterling. She was Everett and Frances Kneeland's 5th child out of 9 children.
She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and went on to hairdressing school. She married the late Larry Debarge and had 2 daughters, Carleen (Klooie) Debarge of NH and Karen Roesch of VA.
Maggie settled in NH about 30 years ago. Shortly after, she had a stroke and needed a nursing home. It was there that she met her husband, Ron Silva, who came to the nursing home to visit his mother. Ron and Maggie married at the nursing home in front of staff, friends and family. She was able to leave the nursing home and has spent the last 23 years with Ron. Ron was not only her love but also her caregiver and her inspiration to overcome the obstacles her stoke caused.
Maggie always has an optimistic outlook on life despite her disabilities. Her smile was infectious and she always saw the best in everyone. She greeted each and every person she met like you were the most special person in the world. Her disability never stopped her from enjoying life.
A celebration of life and funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the First Church, 6 Meetinghouse Hill Road, in Sterling, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2019