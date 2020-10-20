Margaret Louise (Hayden) Smith, 94ROCKPORT - Margaret Louise (Hayden) Smith, 94, of Rockport, Ma passed away Oct 16, 2020. She was born on a farm in the coastal village of Jordan Falls, Nova Scotia June 28, 1926 to Stephen and Bernice (Thorbourn) Hayden. At the age of 22 she married Frank B. (Hank) Smith Jr. of Holden, Ma where they moved into a new home in Holden that Hank had built. Hank and her son-in-law Arthur R. (Artie) Haanpaa both preceded her in 2005. Margaret's brothers Mitchell and Alburn Hayden and spouses, all of Jordan Falls, NS have since passed. Margaret is survived by a foster sister; Jean Clancey of Dartmouth, NS. Margaret was a wonderful mother to Janice L. Haanpaa and Stephen H. Smith, with whom she lived in Rockport. Margaret also leaves cousins, nieces and nephews in Nova Scotia, Alberta, Michigan, California, Florida and Massachusetts.After the children were old enough for school, she worked part time in the Holden school system and later became a bus driver, which she retired from many years later. While living in Holden she was a member of the Holden First Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she served on numerous committees. Her days were busy as she was a talented seamstress, knitter, and wedding cake decorator. Many happy weekends and vacations were spent with the family and friends camping in Wellfleet, Cape Cod.Moving to Rockport was a joy for her as she was again living at the oceans edge. It was here she enjoyed bird watching where she once sighted a Painted Bunting, her best achievement ever. Her son and daughter did not quite believe her old eyes, but was verified by photos! She loved cats, dogs and enjoyed many dog walks at the coastal areas of Cape Ann. The last 10 years she enjoyed once again working on the 1880 Hayden family horse barn in NS that she and Hank had received from her parents. They converted it into a cottage we like to call Barnmoral. Margaret and Hank's cremains will be placed at the property they donated to the Jordan Falls Baptist Church for the Stephen H. Hayden Memorial Cemetery.Services will be held on a later date in Nova Scotia. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: