Margaret M. "Peggy" Spang, 69
MILLBURY - Margaret M. "Peggy" (Lynch) Spang, 69, passed away peacefully at home, on March 2nd, after an incredibly courageous yearlong battle with lymphoma.
She leaves her husband, Bill Spang; two sons, Paul and Brian Spang; her beloved daughter in law, Stacey; her beloved grandson, Carter; her brothers, Charlie and Robert Lynch. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles L. and Mary R. (Ryan) Lynch and brothers, Tom, Richard and Steve.
At the end her wish was to spend her last days at home where family and friends were able to say goodbye. Now she is helping the angels, just like this amazing and wonderful woman tried to help everyone she ever met. She deeply loved her boys, volunteering for countless good causes, helping others, and going to the beach. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, B.C. football and Millbury soccer. Peg was convinced that unless she was in her special seat with her team shirt on, none of the teams had a chance to win.
Family and friends will honor and remember Peggy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 10th from 3 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Following the visitation a brief service will be held at 7 p.m. and following the service a reception will be held at the Calabria Restaurant in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, Peg would appreciate a donation to the Jimmy Fund. Please visit Peggy's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019