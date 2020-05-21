Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main St.
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Sullivan Obituary
Margaret M. Sullivan

August 31, 1929 -

May 17, 2020

BREWSTER - Margaret Sullivan (née Mulvehill), 90, died at home in Brewster on May 17, 2020. Margaret was born on August 31, 1929, and grew up in Westwood. She married Paul F. Sullivan in 1951, moved to Worcester where they raised their family. She has been a Brewster resident either part-time or full-time since 1945. Over the years she was an enthusiastic volunteer at St. Vincent's Hospital, Our Lady Of the Cape Catholic Church and the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School.

Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Sullivan. Loving mother of Michael J. (Nancy) Sullivan of Brewster and Florida; Jacquelyn M. Finley of Brewster and Florida; and Jean (Jeff) Piazza of Wellesley and Brewster. Devoted grandmother of Tyler J. and Michael H. Piazza. Loving sister of Rev. John R. Mulvehill of Falmouth and the late Mary C. (Thomas R.) Donelin. Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Cape Catholic Church, Brewster, and internment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Friends are invited to share a special memory or message at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home at www. ccgfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Brewster Fire/Rescue Department, 1657 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631 or Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd, Brewster, MA 02631.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -