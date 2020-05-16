|
Margaret Ullery
Wales - Margaret Ullery
Born 7/27/1942 Margaret-Ann M. Ullery, 77, died on 3/29/2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends after a brief struggle with Pancreatic cancer.
Maggie was born in Northampton MA, daughter of Ralph Loomis, Sr. and Louise (Dyer) Loomis. She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Thomen Romano and husband Eric of Scottsdale, Arizona, Elizabeth Ullery Wise, husband Ryan, of Los Angeles, California, and her brother Ralph Loomis. She also has several nieces and nephews. Maggie also leaves many close friends, neighbors, and colleagues who helped care for her in her final months.
Maggie was an extremely artistic, talented, warm, funny, loving, and flashy woman. She graduated from Amherst High School and the University of MA where she earned her degree with a double major (English and Clinical Psychology) and a double minor (music and art). During high school Maggie, with her father's coaching, was ranked number 2 in the state in Women's tennis. She spent her summers during college, teaching tennis and swimming while also lifeguarding. After graduation, she moved to New York City to do her graduate music studies at Juilliard School of Music. It is there that she met her first husband while singing opera in various venues including the Clark Center for Performing Arts and off-Broadway productions.
Maggie returned to Amherst several years later and found employment teaching music at Wilbraham High School. Maggie left Wilbraham and began teaching elementary music in the town of Wales, where she and her second husband resided. She stopped teaching for several years while raising her two daughters. During that time, she continued to give piano and voice lessons from her home.
Eventually, Maggie returned to the classroom, this time in Storrs CT., where she taught and directed musical productions for the next 16 years. Along with putting on several very successful musicals for the school, one of her proudest moments was setting up a music school in Russia for underprivileged kids.
As she was winding down her teaching career she researched the history of her home and established the Cora Needham B&B. For the next 20 years, she hosted guests and short-term tenants. Many Brimfield Flea market enthusiasts became close friends and returned to her B&B annually. Her home was always warm and inviting and her gardens exquisite. She loved having company and hosting dinner parties for her friends. Her uproarious sense of humor and her great laugh will be missed.
At the age of 60, Maggie enrolled in an interior decorating program. After completing her studies and receiving her certification she redecorated her home and was featured in Yankee Magazine. She was also commissioned by many friends and by word of mouth to decorate several homes. She felt this was her true creative passion and would lose herself in decorating magazines and schematics for her clients.
Maggie was a world traveler when her health permitted. One of her favorite destinations, closer to home, was Nantucket, where she performed as a guest singer in several of the island's clubs. When she was homebound due to earlier medical issues she contemplated using her travel adventures as the background for a novel. Unfortunately, or fortunately, she recovered enough to resume her active life so the world will never see her finished work.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 22, 2020