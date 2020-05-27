|
Margaret (Farr) Welch
Lancaster - Margaret E. "Betty" (Farr) Welch, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster following a brief illness.
Betty was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Evelyn and Frank Farr. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked in various occupations throughout her career, notably as a switchboard operator for Mass. Electric, a care giver at The Perkins School in Lancaster, machine operator and quality control inspector for Injectronics, Inc., and as a home health assistant to the elderly before retiring. A long-time resident of Clinton and Lancaster, Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, and trusted friend who devoted herself to the care of her family. Of her many enjoyments, science fiction stories, All My Children, chocolate chip cookies, The Quiet Man, and running around with her best friend Maureen Davis-Killelea were notable. Also known as "Auntie Madame" and "That nice Mrs. Sargent," she enjoyed day trips to Foxwoods and summers at the beach. She too loved everything about New England, especially fresh fish and chips on Fridays, lilac blooms in the spring, and the leaves turning in the fall. Betty will be greatly missed by her sons: John Sargent & wife Lisa of Boylston, Ryan Sargent, and Mathew Sargent, both of Lancaster; her brother John Farr & wife Majorie of Spencer; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband Floyd Welch, son Robert "Buck" Croteau, and sister Patricia Doray. Betty's family wish to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Leominster for their kindness and compassion during this most difficult time. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers or donations, please show kindness and compassion to one another and those you love. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 29, 2020