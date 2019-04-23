|
Margaret E. Wilson
WHITINSVILLE - Margaret E. (Zanchetti) Wilson, 88, a lifelong resident of Whitinsville passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Roland A. Wilson who died in 2010.
Margaret was born in Milford in 1930, the daughter of the late Enrico and Mary (Morcone) Zanchetti and was a graduate of Northbridge High School.
She enjoyed painting portraits, refinishing/repurposing furniture and loved to cook. She was a lifelong member of the Oliver Ashton American Legion Post #343 Auxiliary, enjoyed spending time with her dog "Ollie", and was also a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Whitinsville.
She is survived by her children, Mary M. and her husband Ronald San Souci of Sutton, Peter J. and his wife Elaine Wilson of Sutton and Paul J. Wilson of Whitinsville; two sisters, Marie A. Zanchetti and Ann M. Zanchetti both of Whitinsville; three grandchildren, Christopher S. Wilson of Quincy, Julie A. Wilson of Sutton and Nicole M. and her husband Joel Klys of Brimfield, and a niece Anne Marie Zanchetti of NY.. She was predeceased by a brother of Joseph Zanchetti and a sister, Angela M. Zanchetti.
A visiting hour will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9- 10:30 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St. Whitinsville.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Providence Rd., Rte. 122, Whitinsville.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019