Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
346 Shrewsbury St
Holden, MA
Burial
Following Services
Grove Cemetery
Marguerite Amons


1922 - 2019
Marguerite Amons Obituary
Marguerite E. Amons

HOLDEN - Marguerite E. (Keyes) Amons passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 97. Born and raised in Worcester, Marguerite was the daughter of Everett H. and Hilda I. (Frost) Keyes and lived the last 70 years in Jefferson.

She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter with whom she lived, Janet E. Lufkin; a son, Peter P. Amons and his wife Denise of Warner, NH; three grandchildren, Cameron Lufkin, Jenney Foster Canfield and Jason Steffen; and five great grandchildren, Sophie, Rose, Jackson, Alexander and Lauren; as well as nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, Marguerite is predeceased by a brother, Everett Keyes.

Marguerite was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester and worked as an administrative assistant at both Jefferson and later Chaffins Elementary Schools in Holden. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Holden and sang in its choir until the age of 80. She was a former member of the Jefferson Elementary School's Parent Teacher's Association and the Wachusett Order of the Eastern Star.

Her interests included sewing, huck embroidery and working in her garden. She loved all animals, especially her pet dogs. While living at Checkerberry Village in Holden, Marguerite worked tirelessly on their flower gardens bringing much joy to the residents. She also enjoyed cooking from scratch for her family and friends. Marguerite took pleasure in traveling throughout Europe and the United States, including a yearly trip to Kennebunkport in Maine.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marguerite's family from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday, July 21, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury St., Holden. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marguerite's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury St., Holden, MA 01520. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
