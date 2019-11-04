Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
194 Oxford St.
Auburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Beyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Beyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Beyer Obituary
Marguerite "Peggy" Beyer, 87

AUBURN - Marguerite M (Drugan) Beyer, 87, of Auburn died January 20, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Francis J. and Blanche (Pooler) Drugan and the wife of the late Edward D Beyer. Peggy was a faithfilled member of St Joseph's parish, a wonderful wife and true friend to many.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 8, at 10:00AM at Saint Joseph's Church, 194 Oxford St. Auburn. Committal to follow at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St. Auburn.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -