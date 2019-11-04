|
Marguerite "Peggy" Beyer, 87
AUBURN - Marguerite M (Drugan) Beyer, 87, of Auburn died January 20, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Francis J. and Blanche (Pooler) Drugan and the wife of the late Edward D Beyer. Peggy was a faithfilled member of St Joseph's parish, a wonderful wife and true friend to many.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 8, at 10:00AM at Saint Joseph's Church, 194 Oxford St. Auburn. Committal to follow at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St. Auburn.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019