Marguerite A. ConlonWorcester - Marguerite A. (Lyden) Conlon, 95, of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27th, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul J. Conlon. Born and raised in Worcester, Marguerite was the youngest of eight children of Charles and Margaret (Foy) Lyden. She is best known as the loving and caring Aunt Marguerite to her many surviving nieces and nephews.Marguerite graduated from Commerce High School and studied accounting and finance at Becker College. She had a long career working in a variety of administrative jobs throughout the area. For twenty years, she worked as an executive assistant at the Worcester Housing Authority. In this role, she was active in local politics and instrumental in many projects that benefitted the city. In her younger days, Marguerite excelled at swimming and enjoyed many winter sports. She was an avid ice skater, loved to ski, and was a member of the Worcester Ski Club.After retirement, Marguerite and her beloved husband Paul spent many years entertaining family and friends at their summer home in Harwich, MA on Cape Cod. They loved spending time together and were always up for a trip to Foxwoods or Twin River Casinos to enjoy fine dining or to try their luck at penny slots. Despite many years of overwhelming health challenges, Marguerite demonstrated a flair for fashion, a heartfelt love of family, and a unique sense of humor. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends who remain grateful for the example of her determination, deep faith, steadfast love, and support throughout the years.Marguerite is survived by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her five brothers, Charles T., Joseph J., John F. (Jack), Robert J., and Paul A. Lyden, and two sisters, Kathryn P. Fitzgibbons and Doris M. Horan.The entire family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living and Notre Dame Health Care for the dedicated care and support they provided Marguerite over the years.Private funeral services for Marguerite will be held at St. John's Cemetery Worcester at the convenience of the family. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 Is privileged to serve the Conlon familyIn lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605To leave a note of condolence for Marguerite's family, please visit