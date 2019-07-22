Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church,
555 Pleasant St.
Worcester, MA
WORCESTER - Marguerite A. (O'Brien) LeBlanc, 95, formerly of Yarmouth Port and Tatnuck Park, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.

Her husband, James E. LeBlanc, predeceased her.

Marguerite leaves a cousin Mary G. Whalen of Worcester; a nephew Edward Card (Paula) of Columbus, Ohio; a grandniece Pamela Reisch; a grandnephew Edward Card; a cousin Barbara Hart of Holyoke; and a cousin Ellen Geanocoupolas of Harwich.

Marguerite was born in Springfield, daughter of Edward and Mary (Fitzgerald) O'Brien, and raised in Chicopee.

She graduated from Holy Name High School in Chicopee, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield. She was a registered nurse and worked in the U.S. Veterans Administration Health Care System in New York and Jamaica Plain in Boston for more than 32 years, until her retirement.

Marguerite was a devout Roman Catholic and was especially supportive of Jesuit causes.

Marguerite carried herself with a certain elegance and wisdom. She was a world traveler who also enjoyed reading, playing bridge, trivia, listening to music and socializing with family and friends.

The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial at Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland will be private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jesuits Northeast Province, 37 East 83rd St., New York, NY 10028, or the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, 559 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019
