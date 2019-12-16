|
|
Marguerite Marleau, 83
BARRE/WORCESTER - Marguerite Marleau, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 14, 2019 at the Christopher House in Worcester.
She was born in Fitchburg, MA on November 26, 1936 (Thanksgiving Day) the daughter of Louis U. and Velma M. (Marien) Marleau. Marguerite graduated from Auburn High School in 1955. She lived in Auburn for 54 years before moving to Barre in 1994, where she resided till moving to Christopher Heights in Worcester 4 years ago. She was an avid reader and a charter member of the Worcester Chapter of Sweet Adelines. Marguerite loved spending time with family who will miss her greatly.
She was predeceased by her son Paul Marleau. She is survived by a son Peter Marleau and wife Cathy of Holden; a daughter Jeannine Kessler and husband Mike of Waynesboro, VA; a sister Denise Wehner and husband Francis of Groton, CT; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and a great nephew.
The family would like to thank the staff at Christopher Heights and the Christopher House for their devoted care over the past few years.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19,2019 from 4pm - 7pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St. in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, please support her favorite charity, at stjude.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019