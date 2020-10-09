1/1
Marguerite (Lajoie) Piekarczyk
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite Y. (Lajoie) Piekarczyk, 84

Dudley - Marguerite Y. (Lajoie) Piekarczyk, 84, of Marshall Terrace passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in North Grosvenordale, CT on November 26, 1935 to the late Exeas and Alice (Bellerose) Lajoie.

Marguerite (Margaret) was married to her beloved, late husband Frank, for 48 years before he passed in November of 2004. They were married on April 28, 1956 in North Grosvenordale, CT.

She is survived by eight of their nine children; Lynn and her husband Gary Sosnowski of Woodstock, CT, Carol and her husband Kevin Wonoski of Dudley, Donna and her husband Mark Israelian of Webster, Gary Piekarczyk and his wife Angela of Dudley, Nancy and her husband Joel Morin of Douglas, Susan and her husband Christopher Davis of Charlton, Karen and her husband Thomas Martocci of Dudley and Cindy and her husband Chad Stawiecki of Thompson, CT, eighteen cherished grandchildren; Derek and Bryan Sosnowski, Zachary and Ashley Wonoski, Katie and Anna Israelian, Maria and Brad Piekarczyk, Joel, Rachael and Sara Morin, Nathan and Benjamin Davis, Alessandra, Marissa and Brandon Martocci and Cal and Alex Stawiecki, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, she leaves three brothers, Roland Lajoie of CT, Eugene Lajoie of FL and Paul Lajoie of CT and one sister, Louise Robbins of CT. Margaret leaves many friends including a very special lifelong friend, Madeline Pina. She was predeceased by her eldest child, David J. Piekarczyk of Riverside, CA, who passed in 2012, as well as brothers; Gerard Lajoie, Philip Lajoie, Norman Lajoie and sisters; Theresa Beauregard, Rachel Gibson, Lorraine Breault and Claire Bosse.

Margaret enjoyed the simple things in life like cross stitching, jigsaw puzzles, yard sales, reading and a friendly game of cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Celebrations such as holidays, weddings, birthdays and graduations brought immense joy and pride to Margaret. Family truly meant the world to her. A sincere legacy of love and devotion will forever comfort the family and friends she leaves behind.

Calling hours will be held at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster from 9:00 to 10:30 on the morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020. Mass will follow at 11:00 at St. Louis Church, Lake Street, Webster, followed by burial at Mount Zion Cemetery, Worcester Road, Webster. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following charity that is meaningful to the family: Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation, 24 Charlton Street, Oxford, MA 01540.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences, or light a candle in remembrance of Marguerite.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved