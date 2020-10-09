Marguerite Y. (Lajoie) Piekarczyk, 84
Dudley - Marguerite Y. (Lajoie) Piekarczyk, 84, of Marshall Terrace passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in North Grosvenordale, CT on November 26, 1935 to the late Exeas and Alice (Bellerose) Lajoie.
Marguerite (Margaret) was married to her beloved, late husband Frank, for 48 years before he passed in November of 2004. They were married on April 28, 1956 in North Grosvenordale, CT.
She is survived by eight of their nine children; Lynn and her husband Gary Sosnowski of Woodstock, CT, Carol and her husband Kevin Wonoski of Dudley, Donna and her husband Mark Israelian of Webster, Gary Piekarczyk and his wife Angela of Dudley, Nancy and her husband Joel Morin of Douglas, Susan and her husband Christopher Davis of Charlton, Karen and her husband Thomas Martocci of Dudley and Cindy and her husband Chad Stawiecki of Thompson, CT, eighteen cherished grandchildren; Derek and Bryan Sosnowski, Zachary and Ashley Wonoski, Katie and Anna Israelian, Maria and Brad Piekarczyk, Joel, Rachael and Sara Morin, Nathan and Benjamin Davis, Alessandra, Marissa and Brandon Martocci and Cal and Alex Stawiecki, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, she leaves three brothers, Roland Lajoie of CT, Eugene Lajoie of FL and Paul Lajoie of CT and one sister, Louise Robbins of CT. Margaret leaves many friends including a very special lifelong friend, Madeline Pina. She was predeceased by her eldest child, David J. Piekarczyk of Riverside, CA, who passed in 2012, as well as brothers; Gerard Lajoie, Philip Lajoie, Norman Lajoie and sisters; Theresa Beauregard, Rachel Gibson, Lorraine Breault and Claire Bosse.
Margaret enjoyed the simple things in life like cross stitching, jigsaw puzzles, yard sales, reading and a friendly game of cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Celebrations such as holidays, weddings, birthdays and graduations brought immense joy and pride to Margaret. Family truly meant the world to her. A sincere legacy of love and devotion will forever comfort the family and friends she leaves behind.
Calling hours will be held at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster from 9:00 to 10:30 on the morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020. Mass will follow at 11:00 at St. Louis Church, Lake Street, Webster, followed by burial at Mount Zion Cemetery, Worcester Road, Webster. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following charity that is meaningful to the family: Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation, 24 Charlton Street, Oxford, MA 01540.
