Marguerite (LeBlanc) Richardson
Marguerite M. "Margie" (LeBlanc) Richardson

FITCHBURG - Marguerite M. "Margie" (LeBlanc) Richardson, 85, passed away peacefully in UMass Medical Center in Worcester on August 1, 2020.

Margie was born in Fitchburg on March 7, 1935, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Arsenault) LeBlanc. She worked for many years at Marshall's Department Store in Leominster, as well as in Sarasota, FL, where she lived for several years. Margie was an avid New England sports fan, always rooting for her favorite teams, The Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins. She always enjoyed reading and listening to Big Band music. Margie loved dancing, and often did, well into her 80's when the opportunity presented itself-she would dance for hours! Family was the most important aspect of Margie's life, she was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Gail Richards of Leominster, Karen Sherman and her husband Barry of Princeton, Paul Despres and his wife Lisa of Panama City Beach, FL, and Michael Despres of Fitchburg; daughter in law Michelle Burns and her husband Michael of Westminster; grandchildren, Matthew Despres and wife Lisa of Hubbardston, Mark Sherman and wife Stacy of Cambridge, Rachel (Sherman) Bernstein and husband Russel of New Orleans, LA, Michael Sherman of Andover, NH, Robert Despres of Westminster, Lance Despres of Fitchburg; great grandchildren whom she adored Benjamin, Brody, and Kayla; her former husband Ronald Despres of FL; siblings, Dorine Waskewicz, Eva Desjardin, Ovila "Tash" LeBlanc, all of Fitchburg; many nieces and nephews.

Margie was predeceased by her loving husband Norman Richardson; her son David Despres, her brothers, Arthur, Zoel, Henry, Leon, Clarence, and Laurie LeBlanc and sisters, Jeannette Caron, Priscilla "Peanut" Williams, and Arlene Russo.

Margie's funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8 th at 10:00am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be held privately. There are no calling hours.

Please omit flowers, and consider a memorial contribution in Margie's name to the American Heart Association, Association: PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
