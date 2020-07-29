Marguerite "Rita" Root
Berlin - Marguerite H. "Rita" (Cahoon) Root, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Henry "Ted" Root. She is survived by her children: David Root, Linda Root, Christopher Root & wife Cheryl, Lisa O'Day & husband Seamus, and Andrew Root; her sister Agnes Poulin; six grandchildren: David Root, Jr., Christine and Michael Root, James, Mary Kate, and Meaghan O'Day; as well as many cousins, close family and friends.
Rita was born in Hyannis to the late Archilus & Mary Cahoon. Raised and educated on Cape Cod, she graduated from the Harwich High School and obtained her professional degree from Fisher Junior College. Before devoting herself as a full-time homemaker and raising her family, Rita was employed as a secretary for General Radio. A strong advocate and long-time volunteer for the Massachusetts Chapter of the Association for Children with Learning Disabilities, Rita helped fight for the progress of assistance to students and families throughout the Commonwealth. She loved to travel, enjoyed cruises and trips to Cape Cod, and was an avid reader. A devoted matriarch, proud mother and grandmother, Rita was happiest in the company of her family. Private funeral services and burial will be held under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marguerite "Rita" Root to a charity of your choice
or to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online condolences may be placed atwww.philbincomeaufh.com