Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Colon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Colon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Colon Obituary
Maria M.Colón ,80

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Maria M.Colón ,80, passed away peacefully at home on June 14,2019. Maria was born on December 19, 1938 in the mountainous village of Los Angeles, Utuado, Puerto Rico. Maria spent her early childhood running like a ram in those mountains. She lost her mother at a young age and was raised by relatives and adult siblings who lived in the continental United States. She was an unconventional woman, who instilled the values of independent thought and being your own person. Maria lived by these values. Maria was a devout Christian who would share her experiences with others in the hopes they could discover the peace and love she had found. She quickly became the best friend of many. She loved learning and shared her knowledge with her Boston Public Schools students and as missionary in Latin America. Maria is survived by her husband, Adrian Colón and their daughter, Maria Colón; grandchildren: Kevin, Allison, Stuart, his wife, Nicole; siblings Abelardo, Fernando, Miltia; adored nieces, nephews, many dear friends and one grandoggy. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 17,2019 from 6-8PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now