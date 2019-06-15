|
|
Maria M.Colón ,80
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Maria M.Colón ,80, passed away peacefully at home on June 14,2019. Maria was born on December 19, 1938 in the mountainous village of Los Angeles, Utuado, Puerto Rico. Maria spent her early childhood running like a ram in those mountains. She lost her mother at a young age and was raised by relatives and adult siblings who lived in the continental United States. She was an unconventional woman, who instilled the values of independent thought and being your own person. Maria lived by these values. Maria was a devout Christian who would share her experiences with others in the hopes they could discover the peace and love she had found. She quickly became the best friend of many. She loved learning and shared her knowledge with her Boston Public Schools students and as missionary in Latin America. Maria is survived by her husband, Adrian Colón and their daughter, Maria Colón; grandchildren: Kevin, Allison, Stuart, his wife, Nicole; siblings Abelardo, Fernando, Miltia; adored nieces, nephews, many dear friends and one grandoggy. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 17,2019 from 6-8PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019