Maria A. Consolmagno
"Maryann", age 83
Worcester - Maria A. (Ziegler) Consolmagno, 84, "Maryann" as she was known to her friends, passed away after a long battle with cancer at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Weiden, Germany and lived in Worcester for the last fifty years.
Maryann was predeceased by her husband, Donald L. Consolmagno, her parents Adam and Katherine, her daughter, Andrea Austin and her two brothers Adolph and Lorenz.
She leaves her son, Stephen and his wife Janet (Perry) Consolmagno of Burlington, MA; granddaughters, Jessica Shepard and Monica Austin of Worcester and Courtney Antonuccio and her husband Michael of Burlington, MA; great grandchildren, Kristiana Rovan and Michael Antonuccio; sisters Martha Baumer and Barbara Schaller both of Germany; many nieces and nephews, and even more friends.
As a young woman, Maryann worked for the U.S. Army as an interpreter on post in Weiden, Germany, where she met her husband while he was stationed there. They married in Germany and moved to Northborough, MA to start their family where they lived for ten years. Maryann worked for over fifteen years at Assumption College and loved interacting with students. She was a deeply religious and devout Catholic; and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Worcester. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Relatives and friends will gather for Calling Hours on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Wednesday, March 13, departing the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. in procession for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01602.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019