Maria Dagostino, 94
Shrewsbury - Maria "Jo" (Caramello) Dagostino, 94, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Beaumont of Worcester. Her husband of seventy years, Vincent T. Dagostino, pre-deceased her in December 2016.
Maria is survived by a daughter, Deborah C. Pellerin, and her son, Adam Pellerin and his wife Erin, and their daughter, Camilla Rose "Millie" Pellerin, all of Norton; a brother, Anthony Caramello of Worcester; two sisters, Gloria D'Angelis of Shrewsbury and Barbara Husson of Worcester; she has three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Maria was pre-deceased by a son, Vincent T. Dagostino, Jr., and by her son in law, Gordon R. Pellerin.
Maria was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Anthony and Laura (Campanelli) Caramello, and attended Worcester public schools. Maria dedicated her life to her family and showered them with a love that came from deep within her soul. She was a member of Saint Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury, she enjoyed baking, reading, decorating her home, enjoyed tap dancing in her youth, and had been an avid bowler with her husband.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral will be held privately.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, by visiting .
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020