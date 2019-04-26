|
Maria De Los Angeles Olivencia, 50
Franklin - Maria De Los Angeles Olivencia, 50, also known as Angie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday April 18, 2019.
Maria was born on June 13, 1968 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Her and her big family came here to Worcester in 1978. She graduated from Burncoat High School and Quinsigamond Community College. She loved education, she pursued nutrition and took extensive classes and courses all over Massachusetts.
Maria was known for being loving, caring, and helpful. She helped her friends and family in any way she could. She loved her family more than anything. She radiated light and sunshine into our lives and touched souls wherever she went. She enjoyed music, nature, and photography.
She spent her life giving to others. She lived for her grandsons, who were her pride and joy. She was an amazing mother, who always went above and beyond for her daughters. She was a protector of people who could not defend themselves. She was a loving, caring sister and aunt, who loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She did anything possible for anyone's kid. A true friend who would help anyone and would give her last dollar to help the next person in need.
Maria was survived by her two daughters, Natalie Cintron and Caroline Alicea, her two grandsons, Xzavier Hernandez and Yetziel Rivera. She also was survived by 14 brothers and sisters, Lydia, Glorivee, Millie, Maria J, Diana, Rebecca, Alicia, Sonia, Osvaldo, Rafael A, Luis, Ruben, Alfredo, Santiago, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all who she loved so deeply.
She was predeceased by her mom, Lydia Hernandez Aponte, her dad Rafael Olivencia Gonzalez, and her siblings Francisco, Rafael E, Edwin, Andres, Sandra. She will be joining her mom, dad, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
To honor and remember Maria's life, family and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, April 29th from 5 p.m. until 7p.m. at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, where a funeral service will be held at 7pm. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit our guestbook page at:
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019