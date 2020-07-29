1/1
Maria DiCarlo
1928 - 2020
Maria DiCarlo, 91

Southbridge - Maria (DiGregorio) DiCarlo, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 25th, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a sudden illness.

Her husband, Emilio DiCarlo, passed away in 1982. She leaves her three children, Joseph DiCarlo and his wife Sally of North Grosvenordale, CT, Gabriella DiCarlo and her longtime companion Robert Blanchette of Southbridge and Roberto DiCarlo of Connecticut; her two brothers, Croce Rodolfo "Rudy" DiGregorio of Southbridge and Fernando DiGregorio of Southbridge; her four granddaughters, Adrienne DiCarlo, Laura DiCarlo, Kristen DiCarlo and Lauren DiCarlo; and several nieces, nephews and numerous extended members of the DiGregorio and DiCarlo families. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Gianni "John" DiGregorio of Southbridge and Francesco DiGregorio of Melbourne, Australia. She was born on Dec. 12, 1928, in Abruzzo, Italy, the second child of Giuseppe and Paqualina (DiFlorio) DiGregorio. She was a resident of Southbridge for the past 50 years.

Maria trained in her youth as a tailor and dressmaker. She often hand made specialty clothing for her children and relatives during her younger married life. She would later work as a tailor for the Goodwin Clothing Store in Southbridge while unfailingly performing in her traditional role of wife, mother and homemaker.

Maria was a devout Catholic from early childhood. In observance and accordance to its tenets, she lived and shared her existence in loving kindness with family, friends and acquaintances. She was a devoted mother to her children, always the cornerstone upon which her children built the foundation of their core values and principles. She will be missed.

Maria's funeral services and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge, will be private. There are no calling hours.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
