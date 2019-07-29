Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
37 Massasoit Rd.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Maria A. Dimolfetta, 67

Worcester - Maria A. Dimolfetta, 67 of Worcester, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long illness on July 28, 2019. Born in Italy she was the daughter of the late Andrea and Damiana (Filograno) Boccardi.

Maria married Girolamo Dimolfetta in 1976 in Italy and moved to the United States with their three children in 1998.

Maria and her family were faithful members of Mount Carmel Church for many years before it closed and relocated to Our Lady of Loreto in Worcester.

Maria leaves her beloved husband of 43 years Girolamo, two sons Sergio and his wife Teresa, Andrea and his wife Alieen, one daughter Rita and her husband Lucas, one brother Bartolomeo Boccardi and one sister Tonia Boccardi. Maria also leaves 8 precious grandchildren, Annaliliana, Valantina, Andre Girolamo, Nicolas, Sofia, Natalia, Max and Axel.

Services for Maria will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
