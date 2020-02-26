|
Maria T. Grastka, 90
Worcester - Maria Garstka, 90, of Worcester, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday February 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Jozef Garstka.
Maria leaves her children, Anna Bednarz, Bronislaw Kapusciak, Teresa Kozaczka and Zofia Michalczyk, eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Maria was born in Smegorzow, Poland a daughter of the late Jan and Anna Drag and lived many years in Poland before coming to the Worcester area 35 years ago.
Mrs Garstka worked in the housekeeping dept for a local nursing home several years before she retired. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Worcester.
Funeral Service and Burial will be held in Smegorzow, Poland. Henry - Dirsa Funeral Home, 33 Ward St., Worcester is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020