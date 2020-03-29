|
Maria Romano, 88
Natick - Maria (DiNapoli) Romano, 88, of Natick, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester. Her beloved husband, Pietro Romano, predeceased her in January, 1994.
Maria is survived by her loving daughter, Catherine Cotton, and her husband, Robert, of Worcester and two grandchildren who were the lights of her life, Eric Cotton of Worcester and Joel Cotton and his wife, Ariana, of Charlotte, North Carolina. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was born in Naples, Italy, and was the last surviving of eight children born to Salvatore and Michaela (DiMateo) DiNapoli. She, her husband and Catherine resided in Rome, Italy, where her husband was a police officer in the Vatican City and she was the assistant manager of an antiques shop, before moving to Natick in 1966, where relatives quickly helped them to make America their new home.
After moving to Natick, she worked for several years as an assembler in a softball manufacturing company, and was not only known for being very expeditious in completing her work, but was also a superlative bowler in the company's bowling league. Maria was an excellent cook who enjoyed creating a variety of superb Italian dishes for her family and friends. Most of all, however, she was dedicated to her family and took great delight in spending time with her grandchildren.
Maria's family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Holy Trinity as well as the compassionate hospice staff of Brookhaven for taking care of her during her time at Holy Trinity and in her final days.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services will be held privately and her interment beside her husband will be at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Natick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Avenue, Worcester, MA 01606.
