Maria Rosa
1964 - 2020
Maria Rosa, 55

Worcester - Maria Rosa, 55, of Worcester, Massachusetts born on August 12, 1964 passed away peacefully on June 9th 2020. Maria is survived by a daughter, mother, and boyfriend. Maria will forever be remembered by her friends and family as a generous, loving person with a comic personality. Maria will be laid to rest at Hope Cemetery.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
