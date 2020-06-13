Maria Rosa, 55
Worcester - Maria Rosa, 55, of Worcester, Massachusetts born on August 12, 1964 passed away peacefully on June 9th 2020. Maria is survived by a daughter, mother, and boyfriend. Maria will forever be remembered by her friends and family as a generous, loving person with a comic personality. Maria will be laid to rest at Hope Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.