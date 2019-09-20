Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Maria Santos Obituary
Maria M. Santos, 57

Worcester - Maria M. (Perez) Santos, 57, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family. Her husband, Edwin M. Santos, predeceased her in October 2016.

Maria is survived by her devoted son, Michael A. Santos and his partner David A. Torres, with whom she lived; her mother, Mercedes Otaño Perez in Puerto Rico; three sisters, Lisa Perez Conway in Connecticut, Irma Figueroa of Springfield, and Delia Gonzalez of Worcester; five brothers, Abraham Perez in Puerto Rico, David Perez, Isaiah Perez, and Francisco Perez all of Worcester, and Roberto Perez of Webster; her dogs, Naya and Kaiser; many nieces, nephews, friends, and the numerous great individuals she worked with whom she considered family. Maria was born in Lares, Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Francisco Perez, and moved to Worcester, with her family, when she was three years of age.

Maria graduated from Burncoat Senior High School and received a Master's Degree in Social Work from Springfield College and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Assumption College. Maria was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker working for the Worcester Public Schools for twenty-four years as a School Adjustment Counselor.

She was very creative with arts and crafts, she was an avid reader, and possessed a "green thumb" when it came to her gardens. She loved to be with her family and was delighted that her son and his partner shared a home with her after Edwin's passing.

Calling Hours will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment, beside her husband, will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Saint Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, MA 01608.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
