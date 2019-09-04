Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral
102 Russell St.
Worcester, MA
1976 - 2019
Maria Stom, 43

Oxford - Maria Stom, 43, of Ballard Street, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a short battle with leukemia. She is survived by her mother, Chryso Stom of Oxford; four children, Justin, Savannah, Yasmine, and Alex, all of Oxford; a brother, Danny Stom of Worcester; and two sisters, Stacy Douglas of Washington, and Vivian Stom of Worcester. She was born in Worcester and lived there before moving to Oxford several years ago. She graduated from South High School in Worcester in 1996.

Maria worked for Edan Healthcare Services in Cherry Valley for 5 years. She spent her entire career actively working with the disabled community. She will be remembered as a hard-working woman who cared for her mother, children, and many people over the years. She will be missed by her many aunts, uncles, and friends who knew her and loved her.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maria's Children's Memorial Fund, c/o Webster Five Cent Savings Bank, 343 Main St.,. Oxford, MA 01540.

www.paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
