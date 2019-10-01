|
|
Maria A. Williams, 59
WORCESTER - Maria A. Williams, 59, of Worcester, died Friday, September 27th with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her two sons, Dominic Davis and his wife Ely and Dexter Ekeh all of Worcester; six brothers, Clifton Carter of St. Ann, Jamaica, Dowen Williams of Nassau, Philton Williams of St. Catherine, Jamaica , Junior Llewellyn Williams and Todd Williams both of St. Ann and Douglas Williams of Worcester; eight sisters, Carmen Van Horne and her husband, Clyde of Worcester, Marcia Spaulding-Carter of Baltimore, Nelma Williams of St. Catherine, Claudette Williams of St. Ann, Dulcie Campbell and her husband, Llewellyn of Miami, Madge Johnson of Jamaica and Norvlette Frys of New York; two grandchildren Quincy and Qaylin Davis; four step-children, Derrick, Daryll, Deanna and Benidicta Ekeh all of Worcester; her brother-in-law, Gamanus Ekeh of Worcester and many nephews and nieces.
She was born in Bohemia, St. Ann, Jamaica the daughter of Irvin and Louise (Morrison) Williams and had worked as a registered nurse for UMass-Worcester Recovery.
Her funeral is Friday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the Pleasant Street SDA Church, 370 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019