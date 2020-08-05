Mariah Jean Nolet, 27Oxford - Mariah Jean Nolet, 27, passed away at far too young an age on July 31, 2020 at her home.Mariah is survived by her mother, Debra V. Nolet of Oxford and her aunts, Joan Gallant of Oxford, Jean M. Wilber of North Grosvenordale, Connecticut, Linda McNaughton of Dudley, Cynthia M. Nolet of North Oxford, and uncle David W. Gallant of Oxford and many cousins, Justin J. Gallant, Eleisha J. Gallant, David W. Gallant, Jr., Derek P. Gallant, Sheri M. Putnam, Shawn M. Wilber, Shannon M. Wilber, Steven P. Wilber, Jr., Adam J. Nolet, Shane M. Nolet, Brandon P. Nolet, Dillon R. Nolet, Joseph Nolet, Kim M. Bond, John M. Loftus, Jr., Marc Houle, Brian K. Houle, Tyson Loftus, Jessica Sanchez, Nathan Nolet, and many friends.For years, Mariah was an enthusiastic fisherwoman loving to fish Webster Lake and the Cape. She shot her first deer in Montana and caught her first striper in Connecticut. A great beach lover, she enjoyed many times visiting Hampton Beach, Ogunquit, Sandy Neck, and P Town. Always up for a gourmet dinner, she loved to eat ice cream and seafood and enjoy life. She had a passion to travel and visited many states and national parks. Her taste for clothing was exquisite and she always strived to look her best.Mariah studied at Johnson and Wales and Worcester State in pursuit of a career in Criminal Justice and worked part time in a local law office in the summers. Highly skilled in use of the computer, she assisted the office to run more efficiently. She also relaxed cruising Facebook and the internet staying in touch with her many friends and colleagues.Always an upbeat and happy soul, she was always attracted to adventure and learning new things and visiting new places. Even during COVID-19, she always carried and wore her designer mask to protect herself and others. More recently she became interested in helping handicapped and other persons needing help in today's world.She is greatly loved by many and will be missed by all.Calling hours are Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.