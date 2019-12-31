Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills
630 Cross Street
Boylston, MA
View Map
Marian Christine Hanshaw, 89

BOYLSTON - On December 28, 2019 Marian Christine "Chris" Hanshaw, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 89.

Chris was born in Utica, NY. She attended The Sisters of St. Francis Convent School in Syracuse, received a B.M. from Syracuse University and an M.M. from the Eastman School of Music, where she was a teaching fellow. Chris was a member of the music faculty at Southwest Missouri State College and a piano soloist with the Syracuse Symphony. As a member of the Hanshaw Trio, a core ensemble for Young Audiences, Inc., she performed extensively in the Rochester, NY area. She studied with Patricia Zander of the New England Conservatory of Music. In 1980, she joined the music faculty at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, where she taught for over 25 years.

She married Dr. James Barry Hanshaw and they raised five children: Tom, Lee, Liza, John, and Margaret.

Beyond music, Chris had a passion for gardening and she was an active member of the Worcester Garden Club. She was a generous spirit, full of faith, love, and light, and served as an inspiration to friends, family, and strangers alike. She will forever be missed.

Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Barry. She is survived by her children, son-in-law Paulo, and grandchildren Sarah, Margaret, and Isabel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 4, 2020 at St. Mary of the Hills, 630 Cross Street, Boylston, MA 01505. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is assisting the Hanshaw family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
