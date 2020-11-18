Marian Thomas, 81Fabyan, CT - Marian Thomas, 81, passed away on November 17, 2020 at the Overlook Healthcare Facility in Charlton where she had been a resident. She was a lifelong resident of Fabyan, CT.She was born in Fabyan, CT the daughter of the late Demetri and Afroditi Thomas and lived in the house she was born in all her life.Marian graduated from Tourtellotte Memorial High School and worked for many years at the American Optical Co. where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She also worked at Nichols College and Commerce Insurance.Marian was a lifelong member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Philoptochos Society of the church.She leaves a brother, Philip and his wife Barbara and several nieces and nephews.Marian was predeceased by four brothers, William, Michael, Peter and Vangel all of Fabyan and three sisters, Alexandria of Fabyan, Sophie Bendo and Irene Stefani of New Jersey.During her younger years she enjoyed travelling and visiting several European countries. Perhaps the most noteworthy trip was when she accompanied her mother to North Macedonia where she reunited with her sister that she hadn't seen for forty five years.There are no calling hours.PRIVATE funeral services will be at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with Private burial to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.Kindly omit flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, P. O. Box 713, Webster, MA. 01570.The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster is assisting the family with arrangements.To leave an on-line condolence, please visit;