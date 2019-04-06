|
Mariane (Pulda) Plotkin
WORCESTER - Mariane (Pulda) Plotkin, age 98, a former resident of Worcester and Shrewsbury, died on Saturday, April 6, at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham.
Her husband of 63 years, Jacob Plotkin, died in 2004. She leaves two daughters, Janet, wife of Howard Gordon of Worcester and Audrey, wife of Stanley Zamkow of Sharon, four grandchildren, Jay Gordon and his wife, Bonnie of Natick, Lisa Schneider of Dunedin, FL, Elana Gordon of Pinellas Park, FL, Leah, wife of Jeffrey Zygler of Chappaqua, NY, and four great-grandchildren, Mara, Hallie, Logan and Madison. She was predeceased by her sister Frances Mason.
She was born in Worcester, a daughter of Isaac and Dina (Bloom) Pulda and lived in Worcester for 86 years before moving to Shrewsbury at Southgate Assisted Living Residence for ten years, then moving to Dedham a year and a half ago.
She was an avid golfer and she and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing.
A GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 9, IN B'NAI BRITH CEMETERY ON ST. JOHNS RD. IN WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Memorial Observance will be held at the residence of Audrey and Stanley Zamkow in Sharon through 9 PM Tuesday Evening and 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019