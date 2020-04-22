|
Marianne Baskis, 77
Dennis - : Marianne Baskis, 77, formerly of Holden, MA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA after a brief illness.
Marianne was the daughter of the late Lucille (Zdrodowski) and Alphonse Baskis. She grew up in the Lincoln Street area of Worcester and later lived in Holden on Brentwood Drive.
She is survived by her niece, Kristi Bruwer and her husband, Peter, and their daughter, Kailynn, of Leominster, MA; nephew, Craig Baskis and his wife, Meghan, and their children, Bailey and Owen, of Newmarket, NH as well as several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Marianne was predeceased by her brother John Baskis, also of Dennis, MA.
Marianne retired in 1993 from Norton Company in Worcester, MA after 30 years of service and moved to Cape Cod in 2006. She was a proud volunteer at the Dennis Senior Center for many years working in the Golden Age and Friendly Visitor programs. Marianne loved the ocean, being outdoors and all animals; especially her pet seagull, Gulliver. She loved visiting the zoo and cherished the ballads of Elvis Presley. She was an avid reader completing over six books each week. She was very outgoing and independent. She found the most joy in spending time with family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of her family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020