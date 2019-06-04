|
Marianne M. Hegi, 91
Millbury - Marianne M. (Gallio) Hegi, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1st 2019 in the Blair House, Worcester.
Marianne's husband, Leonard W. Hegi passed away in 1977. She is survived by her three children, Leonard J. Hegi and his wife, Sheri of Cosby, TN, Joanne P. Flaminio and her partner, Robert Carroll of Millbury and Carol J. Hegi of Millbury; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Rose (Russo) Gallio; two sisters, Rose Blacquiere and Nancy Manners; three brothers, John, Victor and Dominic Gallio.
Marianne enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of the Blair House for the excellent care and support over the past four months.
Family and friends will honor and remember Marianne's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, June 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6th at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street in Worcester. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Please visit Marianne's tribute page:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019