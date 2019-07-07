Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Marianne Roach Obituary
Marianne I. Roach, 87

WORCESTER - Marianne I. Roach, of Worcester died peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87.

Marianne was born in Worcester, on December 16, 1931, the daughter of Wilfred and Irene (Picard) LeMay. She graduated from Commerce High School where she enjoyed art, math, and playing field hockey. She married Richard E. Roach on June 16, 1951 and shared wonderful, loving, years together until his death in 1982. They loved traveling with their family, going to the beach, dancing, gambling, and enjoying life. Marianne was a creative decorator, homemaker, and excelled at multiple creative hobbies, most notably painting.

She is survived by her children; James Roach of Oakham, William and his wife Juanita of Sutton, Andrea Gaskell of Millbury, Joanne Evans and her husband William of Worcester, Karen Champagne and her husband Stephen of Millbury, and Christine Mungovan of Spencer. She leaves seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Virginia Reidy of Worcester, and pre-deceased by her siblings: Frederic, André, Michel, Therese, Jacqueline, David, and son-in-law Frank C. Gaskell, Jr.

The family would like to extend a huge, heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary care and loving kindness that was shown our mother for the last nine years at Notre Dame.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marianne's family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Mass for Marianne will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 189 Oxford Street N., Auburn. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers donations on Marianne's behalf may be made to the Educational Bridge Center, Notre Dame Health Care. To view the complete obituary for Marianne or leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 7 to July 8, 2019
