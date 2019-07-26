|
Maribeth (Dumphy) McGowan, 87
Mesa, AZ - Maribeth (Dumphy) McGowan, formerly of Worcester died peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Mesa. She was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter of the late T. Francis and Mary (O'Connor) Dumphy.
Maribeth graduated from the former Ascension High School, Worcester and Emmanuel College, Boston. In her younger years, Maribeth was a school teacher in Grafton and later Rye, NY for several years.
She was the wife of the late Thomas McGowan. She will be lovingly missed by her two children, John McGowan of Gilbert, AZ and Caren, wife of John Kyle of Oceanside, CA; her two grandchildren, James K. of Oceanside, CA and Jessica, with the US Army in German; her brother, Rev. Charles J. Dumphy of Shrewsbury; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Dumphy of Cumming, GA; her two nephews, Jay (Cathy) Dumphy of Chicago and Charles F. (Debbie) Dumphy of Dawsonville, GA. In addition to her husband and parents, Maribeth was predeceased by her son, Thomas McGowan, Jr. and her brothers, T. Francis Dumphy and John J. Dumphy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 1st at All Saints Catholic Church, Mesa, AZ. Burial will follow in Mount View Cemetery, Mesa.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019