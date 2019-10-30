Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Bates


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Bates Obituary
Marie Alice Bates, 93

Auburn - Marie Alice (Laurell) Bates, 93 died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter with whom she lived.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Rev. Albert J. and Edla W. (Windahl) Laurell. Marie graduated from Commerce High School, where she was very proud to be the captain of her basketball team. She then graduated from the Henry School of Hair Design and worked as a hairdresser until she and her husband Albert started their family. When her children were grown, Marie worked as a nurse's aide at the Lutheran Home for many years.

Marie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to watch television game shows and solve word search puzzles. Marie always enjoyed her trips to the casino and going out for lunch or dinner with her family or friends.

Her beloved husband of 62 years, Albert C. Bates predeceased her in 2011. Marie is survived by three children, Gary P. Bates and his wife, Charlene of Raleigh, NC, Nancy M. Snow and her husband, David with whom she lived in Auburn and Ronald A. Bates and his wife, Michele of North Fort Myers, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Jeremy, Kristen, Jason, Sean and Alyssa and two great grandchildren, Justice and Jaxton. She also leaves several nephews, nieces and special friends including Michelle and Heather, and Rev. John Sugden, whom Marie loved and looked forward to all their visits.

Marie's family will gather to honor and celebrate her life privately. Burial will be in Old Howard Cemetery, Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the JHC Hospice (www.jhccenter.org), 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.lindquistlundin.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
Download Now