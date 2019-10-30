|
|
Marie Alice Bates, 93
Auburn - Marie Alice (Laurell) Bates, 93 died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter with whom she lived.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Rev. Albert J. and Edla W. (Windahl) Laurell. Marie graduated from Commerce High School, where she was very proud to be the captain of her basketball team. She then graduated from the Henry School of Hair Design and worked as a hairdresser until she and her husband Albert started their family. When her children were grown, Marie worked as a nurse's aide at the Lutheran Home for many years.
Marie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to watch television game shows and solve word search puzzles. Marie always enjoyed her trips to the casino and going out for lunch or dinner with her family or friends.
Her beloved husband of 62 years, Albert C. Bates predeceased her in 2011. Marie is survived by three children, Gary P. Bates and his wife, Charlene of Raleigh, NC, Nancy M. Snow and her husband, David with whom she lived in Auburn and Ronald A. Bates and his wife, Michele of North Fort Myers, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Jeremy, Kristen, Jason, Sean and Alyssa and two great grandchildren, Justice and Jaxton. She also leaves several nephews, nieces and special friends including Michelle and Heather, and Rev. John Sugden, whom Marie loved and looked forward to all their visits.
Marie's family will gather to honor and celebrate her life privately. Burial will be in Old Howard Cemetery, Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the JHC Hospice (www.jhccenter.org), 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019