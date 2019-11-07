Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
Marie Beaudoin Obituary
Marie Beaudoin, 64

Hopedale - Marie Beaudoin, 64, formerly of Millbury, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6th 2019 in her home, surrounded by loving friends and family.

Marie leaves her mother, Yvonne M. (Gemme) Beaudoin; four siblings, Dianne Philbrook and her husband, William of Sutton, Dennis Beaudoin of Worcester, James Beaudoin and his wife, Margaret of Millbury and Denise Krula and her husband, John of Sutton; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She also leaves her extended family and friends at The Ledges in Hopedale. Marie is predeceased by her father, Francis R. Beaudoin.

Marie participated in the Special Olympics for many years. She was involved with the HMEA day program in Bellingham for many years. While there Marie, participated in many activities with her friends, such as arts and crafts, field trips, various classes and special lunches on Friday's. She loved spending time with her family, especially all of her nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, Nov. 9th from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ledges c/o Activities Fund, 55 Mendon Street, Hopedale, MA 01747. Please visit Marie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
