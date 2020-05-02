|
|
Sister Marie Bissonnette, R.S.M.
WORCESTER - Sister Marie Bissonnette, R.S.M., age 86, a Sister of Mercy for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester.
She was born in Worcester, MA on May 12, 1934, the daughter of Anna (Shuman) and Albert Bissonnette. A graduate of the former Ascension High School, Sister Marie received a Bachelor's degree from Anna Maria College and Master's degree from New Hampshire College.
In 1953 Sister Marie entered the Sisters of Mercy from Ascension Parish, Worcester, MA, and was given the name Sister Mary St. Jude. She later returned to her Baptismal name of Marie Therese. She leaves her brother Albert J. Bissonnette and his wife Phyllis of Auburn, several nieces and nephews, and her Religious Community, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Anna Bissonnette, her sister, Helen P. Moore of South Grafton and her brother, Joseph Bissonnette of Worcester.
Sister ministered as a teacher on the elementary level at St. Paul's School and later in special education at Mercy Centre and at Nazareth Home for Boys. She then worked as a Pastoral Minister at the Cathedral Parish of St. Paul, followed by service as Director of Religious Education at St. Joseph Parish in Southbridge. Sister Marie then worked among those in need in the Parish of the Cathedral of St. Paul. Following her many years in education and Pastoral Ministry, Sister Marie began a new ministry with people living with HIV Aids, where she worked as a Residential Counselor and as Director of Life House. In 2012 she moved to St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester, where she was lovingly cared for during the past many years.
Thee will be no calling hours and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Sister's burial will be in private at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Leicester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Marie's memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Retirement Fund, 515 Montgomery Avenue, Merion, PA 19066.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester, is assisting the Sisters of Mercy with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020