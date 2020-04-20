|
|
Marie W. Buron, 93
AUBURN - Marie W. (Mungovan) Buron, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Care One in Millbury.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Marie was one of five children born to the late Francis J. and Cecilia (Bishop) Mungovan. She worked for many years for T.J. Maxx, as a jewelry sorter.
She and her late husband, Norman H. Buron, were faithful parishioners of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn, and were active members in the Knights of Columbus, Auburn Council #4158.
Marie enjoyed going out to eat, playing Keno, Jigsaw puzzles, and watching TV.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Obleman and her husband Timmy, Norman Germaine, Linda Babineau and her husband John, and Pamela Brier; her grandchildren, Dana Laperle and his wife Marissa, Danielle Gordon and her husband Jonathan, Joshua Germaine and his wife Heather, Jake Therrien, Jessie Germaine, Jody Germaine, Jeremy Babineau, Casie Babineau, Kenneth Buron and his wife Vanessa, Garrett Deschenes, Christine Opatka and her husband Joe, Joey Deschenes, Todd Deschenes and his wife Natasha; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Hosey; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Pat Ouellette. Along with her parents and her husband, Marie was predeceased by her siblings, Francis Mungovan, Edward Mungovan, and Dorothy Fayard.
Services will be held privately for Marie's family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (alz.org/donate). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020