Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Cherry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Cherry Obituary
Marie A. (Cotter) Cherry, 87

WORCESTER - Marie A. (Cotter) Cherry, 87, of Worcester passed away Thursday, April 23 at UMASS Medical Center.

Marie was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward P. and Margaret M. (Curran) Cotter and graduated from South High School, Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing and attended Quinsigamond Community College. Marie had a long career as a register nurse at Hahnemann Hospital and Adcare Hospital. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lourdes Church, the WHH Nurses Alumni, the Harvard School Nurses Study, the Worcester Police Wives and the Golden Years Club of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Her husband of 55 years, Gordon A. Cherry, Jr. passed away in 2009. She leaves behind four children, Kathleen M. Cherry of Worcester, Christopher P. Cherry and his wife, Sandra of Stafford, VA, Patrick J. Cherry and his wife, Ellen of Worcester and Paul A. Cherry and his wife, Lori of Sturbridge; twelve grandchildren, Kaitlyn Shea, Patrick, Colleen, and Maureen Maloney, Margaret, Justin, Brittney, Brennan, Kailey, Makenna, Jonathan and Emerson Cherry as well as nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To share an online condolence message please visit our website at: www.callahanfay.com or call us at 508-755-1500 and we will be happy to extend your message to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covenant House at ny.covenanthouse.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -