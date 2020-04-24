|
Marie A. (Cotter) Cherry, 87
WORCESTER - Marie A. (Cotter) Cherry, 87, of Worcester passed away Thursday, April 23 at UMASS Medical Center.
Marie was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward P. and Margaret M. (Curran) Cotter and graduated from South High School, Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing and attended Quinsigamond Community College. Marie had a long career as a register nurse at Hahnemann Hospital and Adcare Hospital. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lourdes Church, the WHH Nurses Alumni, the Harvard School Nurses Study, the Worcester Police Wives and the Golden Years Club of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Her husband of 55 years, Gordon A. Cherry, Jr. passed away in 2009. She leaves behind four children, Kathleen M. Cherry of Worcester, Christopher P. Cherry and his wife, Sandra of Stafford, VA, Patrick J. Cherry and his wife, Ellen of Worcester and Paul A. Cherry and his wife, Lori of Sturbridge; twelve grandchildren, Kaitlyn Shea, Patrick, Colleen, and Maureen Maloney, Margaret, Justin, Brittney, Brennan, Kailey, Makenna, Jonathan and Emerson Cherry as well as nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To share an online condolence message please visit our website at: www.callahanfay.com or call us at 508-755-1500 and we will be happy to extend your message to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covenant House at ny.covenanthouse.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020