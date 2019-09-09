|
|
Sister Marie Patrick Devine, SNDdeN
WORCESTER - Sister Marie Patrick Devine, 90, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.
Sister was born in Somerville as Ethel B. Devine, daughter of Patrick J. and Mary V. (Carey) Devine.
She graduated in 1944 from St. Joseph High School in Somerville, and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1947. Sister graduated from Emmanuel College in 1958 majoring in English and Education.
Sister was a longtime educator in Notre Dame affiliated schools in Greater Boston. She taught first and second grade, and reading at Presentation School in Brighton, St. Charles School in Woburn, Star of the Sea School in Marblehead, and Hudson Catholic High School. She also worked nearly 20 years in health care settings for her Sisters of Notre Dame in Worcester and Ipswich. She concluded her active ministry with many years of clerical support for the Ipswich Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame.
She leaves a sister Ann L. Marrs of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., a brother Thomas Devine of South Boston, many nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marion Luchetta and Maureen Connelly.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019