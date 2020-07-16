1/1
Marie Gallagher
Marie T. (Cloutier) Gallagher, 71

WORCESTER - Marie T. (Cloutier) Gallagher, 71, of Worcester, died Thursday, July 16th in the St. Francis Home. She is survived by her two brothers, Paul Cloutier of Worcester and James Cloutier and his wife, Sue of Oxford.

She was born in Westfield, MA the daughter of Nelson A. and Rita (Scanlon) Clouitier. Mrs. Cloutier had worked as a sales clerk for Jordon Marsh and Spag's and later worked as a sales associate for Walmart in Leicester before retiring. She was a member of Christ the King Parish and enjoyed sewing and needework.

Her funeral is Friday, July 17th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with a visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
