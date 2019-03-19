|
Marie Gloria (Bernier) Gilbert, 93
WEBSTER - Marie Gloria (Bernier) Gilbert, 93, died peacefully at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center Worcester. Her husband of 68 years Donald H. Gilbert died in 2016.
She is survived by one son: Paul Gilbert and his wife Kathleen of Thompson, CT; three daughters: Nancy McGrath and her husband John of Woodstock, CT, Donna Garabedian and her husband Joseph of South Grafton, Patricia Millos wife of the Late Ronald Millos of Auburn; nine grandchildren: Thomas and Paul J. and Daniel Gilbert, David McGrath and Katie Britt, James and Thomas Garabedian, Corey and Andrew Millos; 7 great grandchildren; a sister Delores Veroneau of Mashpee; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Gerard Bernier. She was born in Webster a daughter of Joseph E. Bernier and Nellie (Bernier) and lived here all her life. She was the Vice President and secretary at Gilbert Distributors.
Gloria was a member of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church and a member of the Ladies of Saint Anne. She enjoyed her family, religion, gardening, sewing and decorating.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at Noon in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Cemetery, Webster. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 AM at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley. In lieu of flowers donations to the Emmaus Center C/O Sacred Heart Rectory 18 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019