Marie Renee Gilman 100
Worcester - We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Marie during her 100 years, among them: "Those who say money can't buy you happiness are not shopping in the right stores." We found that scribbled on a slip of paper in her apartment. For anyone that truly knows Marie, this wasn't a surprise and would probably make you giggle.
Marie Renee Gilman (December 6, 1919- April 15, 2020) was a fashion legend whose primary hobby in life was shopping-and she did it very well.
Marie was born in Laconia, NH where she met the love of her life Nelson Gilman. The two wed in 1937, where Marie demonstrated her unforgettable sense of fashion wearing a red velvet dress. Their love story span 67 years until Nelson passed in 2004.
They had two children who they raised in Worcester, MA, Pamela M. Sikorski, who currently resides in Worcester and James Gilman, who recently passed.
For the second part of their lives, Marie and Nelson lived in Jaffrey, NH. There Marie enjoyed decorating her beautiful home and living in the woods among nature. Seldomly seen without a hat, Marie also enjoyed the couples' many animals and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to Pamela, Marie is survived by the following grandchildren and great grandchildren: Adam Sikorski, Brandi Sikorski, and her daughter Abby, Amy Banek and her children Baylee, Bret and Bree; Lisa Gilman; Mia Gilman; Buster Gilman; Lauren Gilman; Alan Gilman and his daughter Sara and her children Sadey and Lila. She also was predeceased by grandsons: Charlie Gilman and Bret Sikorski.
Marie was thrilled to have her family together for her 100th Birthday just a few months ago. Her family will celebrate her life in a burial ceremony later in the year when social distancing rules have been lifted.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Marie's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020