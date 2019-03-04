Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Marie T. (O'Donnell) Hebenstreit, 92

Worcester - Marie T. (O'Donnell) Hebenstreit, 92, of Worcester, died Saturday, March 2nd 2019 in Care One of Millbury. Her husband, Herman F. Hebenstreit died in 1976. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Brooks, and her husband, Ronald of Auburn; her two grandsons, Anthony Brooks and his wife, Heather of Auburn and Kerry Brooks of Dudley and five great-grandchildren.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Charles and Angelina (Paquette) O'Donnell. She had been a teller and bank manager before retiring.

O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements which are private.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
