Marie A. Johnson, 88
AUBURN - Marie A. Johnson, 88, of Auburn, formerly of Worcester died Friday April 5, 2019 in Saint Vincent Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Marie was born in Shrewsbury, daughter of the late Sigurd A. Johnson and Alice T. (McGuirk) Johnson. She graduated from Saint Peter's Elementary and High School in Worcester.
She had been employed for 42 years as a machine operator for Telechron at both the Worcester and Ashland plants retiring in 1992.
Marie really enjoyed sports and especially loved the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins through the years; as well as watching golf and following some of her favorite golfers.
Marie is survived by twelve nieces and nephews; sixteen grandnieces and grandnephews, all of who were like her own children. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her five siblings, Albert, Robert, William and Donald Johnson and Ann Gentesse.
Marie's family would like to send their gratitude to the staff at Christopher Heights and the 2nd Floor Unit 23 Staff at Saint Vincent Hospital for all the wonderful care that Marie received during her journey.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Friday April 12, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 am in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn followed by a 12 NOON funeral Mass at Saint Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St North, Auburn. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. To leave a message of condolence for Marie's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019