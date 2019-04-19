|
Marie P. (Scott) Kreuzinger, 83
Whitinsville - Marie P. (Scott) Kreuzinger, 83, formerly of Country Club Dr. and Benson Rd. passed away on Thurs. April 18 at Beaumont in Westborough where she had been living the past 4 years, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Frederick W. Kreuzinger on February 11, 2016.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Scott F. Kreuzinger and his wife MaryBeth of Franklin and Craig S. Kreuzinger and his wife Jennifer of Whitinsville; 2 grandchildren, Evan and Isabella Kreuzinger; and several friends. Born in Queens, NY on March 7, 1936 she was the daughter of Harold and Marie (Kraus) Scott and was educated from New York schools.
Marie was primarily a homemaker and had lived in Whitinsville for 55 years. She was a dog lover and over the years had Collies, Black Labs, and especially loved her "adopted dog" Damon. She enjoyed family diners on Sundays, travelling, cruises, dining out, and yearly trips to both Florida and the Cape. She also enjoyed visiting her favorite beach Old Silver Beach, as well as Candlewood Lake and Webster Lake. She was an avid Bruins and Red Sox fan. A woman of great faith, she was a longtime member of St. Peters Church in Rockdale, and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at St. Patrick's Church. She also devoted her time delivering for Meals on Wheels.
Her funeral will be held on Mon. April 22 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Peters Church, 39 Church Ave., Northbridge. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Mon. April 22 prior to Mass from 9-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to: The , 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019